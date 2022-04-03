Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia mall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall Saturday evening, police said.

Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center around 6:25 p.m., the department said in a news release. The women, who were shot in their ankles, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police Chief Larry Boone told news outlets that the shooting was prompted by an argument over money, and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone said he didn’t know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed.

The the victims’ names weren't immediately released.

Several area roads were blocked off as authorities investigated. Police shared photos later Saturday night of a suspect and a person of interest, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The shooting happened on the same day as the funeral for 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was one of two people killed less than two blocks from the shopping center on March. 19. Authorities say Jenkins was caught in a crossfire as she was leaving a bar.