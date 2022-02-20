Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

Associated Press

Álvaro Molina has had his run-ins with the burly bunch of neighbors with disreputable contacts who showed up about a decade ago along the river in front of his house in Colombia's Antioquia province. People around Puerto Triunfo have grown accustomed to the herd of hippopotamuses descended from a few that were imported illegally from Africa in the 1980s by flamboyant drug lord Pablo Escobar, whose former ranch is nearby. Molina, 57, says he supports the hippos even though he is one of the few Colombians to have been attacked by one.