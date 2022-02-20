Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland
One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, the coming days,” Joe Biden said unequivocally Friday for the first time after weeks of looming crisis in the former USSR. “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million […]
The shooting happened near a protest for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis earlier this month.
Álvaro Molina has had his run-ins with the burly bunch of neighbors with disreputable contacts who showed up about a decade ago along the river in front of his house in Colombia's Antioquia province. People around Puerto Triunfo have grown accustomed to the herd of hippopotamuses descended from a few that were imported illegally from Africa in the 1980s by flamboyant drug lord Pablo Escobar, whose former ranch is nearby. Molina, 57, says he supports the hippos even though he is one of the few Colombians to have been attacked by one.
The fights broke out around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday inside the Vero Beach High School ninth-grade facility at 1507 19th St.
The dog, and a helpful neighbor, helped reunite the kiddo with his dad.
Pennsylvania dispensaries have collectively generated more than $2 billion in sales since 2018.
We move on to the secondary and the safety positional outlook.
Zoey went missing in 2010 when her owners went shopping but she was identified by her microchip.
Officer shoots 1 person at Winter Park Events Center.
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stepped well beyond economic policy at a G20 finance meeting on Friday to issue an "impassioned" warning to her Russian counterparts not to invade neighboring Ukraine, two sources familiar with her remarks said. During a contentious G20 meeting hosted by Indonesia, Freeland directly addressed Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina and warned them that Russia would face "crushing" sanctions in the event of an invasion. "If Ukraine is invaded, all of our economies and citizens will suffer," Freeland told them, according to one of the sources.
Retail cannabis sales in Canada are growing, but there's concern that the growth rate is slowing.
Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
Angela Rayner was right to argue that police should shoot first and "ask questions second" if they encounter a terrorist, the shadow health secretary has said.
The property developer Stately Homes plans to build Hampton Hall in the gated Crown Estate in Oxshott, Surrey in England.
The SEC's dominance as a football conference can continue unabated in a smaller playoff pool, while the ACC's chances of getting in are stronger.
Readers share their views on investing in infrastructure; deterring school fights; parental rights in education; and
"Does it ever drive you crazy / just how fast the night changes?" — me quoting One Direction about Millie.View Entire Post ›
Channing Tatum said that preparing for his role in 'Magic Mike' made him unnaturally lean.
In addition to the fine, the men were placed on six months' suspended jail sentences, according to Montana fish and game officials.
Here's what we know Saturday about the fire aboard the Felicity Ace and how it might affect RI's auto market.