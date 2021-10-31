Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

The Guardian
Six weeks after the killing, the family of the aspiring food truck owner demands answers: ‘What are they hiding?’ Jonathan Cortez in front of a bodega Photograph: Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen Jonathan Cortez was buying a packet of beef jerky, a bottle of Gatorade and a Snickers bar at his local corner store in Oakland, California, when an FBI agent stormed in, gun drawn. Seconds later, the officer opened fire, fatally shooting the 31-year-old. The shooting on 13 September, a rare killing by an FBI