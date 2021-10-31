Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

According to police, one man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Police say that “at least a couple hundred people” were there.

