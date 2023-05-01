Police: 1 killed in Corryville shooting

The Cincinnati Police homicide unit investigates the scene of a fatal shooting near an apartment building on Highland Avenue, between East McMillan and Shea Place in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati on Monday, May 1, 2023. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

A man is dead after a shooting Monday in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of East McMillan and Highland Avenue for a report of a person shot.

The victim, believed to be in his late twenties, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

