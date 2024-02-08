Police: 1 killed in shooting on Bulkeley Place in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a shooting on Bulkeley Place in the Hilton Village Townhomes community in Newport News Wednesday evening, police said.

Police got the call at 7:54 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Bulkeley Place, and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police, who are classifying the shooting as a homicide.

The community is just off of Aberthaw and Tyler avenues and not far from Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Newport News detectives are at the scene and are canvassing the area while Newport News Police’s forensics unit is processing the scene.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.

