Police: 1-year-old taken by his mother from College Hill home found safe Thursday

Cincinnati police say a 21-month-old boy is missing after being picked up by his mother from an apartment in College Hill on Tuesday.

Elijah Michael has now been returned to his custodial parent after a two day search, police said.

The 21-month-old boy was reported missing after being picked up by his mother, who does not have legal custody of the child.

Police said the investigation into this case is continuing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Police Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes availalble.

