Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston

Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said.

BPD now says six people shot at three separate scenes in Boston in less than hour time frame. One of the victims, shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan, has died #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/pxHT4AC36A — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 7, 2022

First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.

Then, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Westview Street in Dorchester. The man was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Lastly, police believe three men who all entered hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were connected to a shooting that occurred on Rosa Street in Hyde Park. Police first found one man suffering from gunshot wounds shortly around 9:45 pm. Shortly after, two others suffering from gunshot wounds self-admitted to a local hospital.

Police said that all three scenes are under investigation. Commissioner Michael Cox urged the public to provide whatever help they could.

“This is a pretty terrible evening. Having six people shot within an hour,” said Cox. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren’t ringing off the hook with people telling us what happened or what they might have seen or heard.”

“Nothing has a greater ability to tear apart our community than gun violence,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “Tragically, unfortunately, we are witnessing that here tonight.”

Those with information related to the shootings can contact Boston Police at 617-343-5600 or anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line: 1-800-494-TIPS.

