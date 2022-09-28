Police: 1 person dead at metro Atlanta apartment complex, investigators on scene

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person shot near Moury Ave.

Police responded to the Villages at Carver apartment complex around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot.

Channel 2 Action News is out on the scene working to learn more.

Officials with the police department did tell Channel 2 Action News the victim has died from their injuries.

