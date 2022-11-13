Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police Department has confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a person has been shot and killed at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. St SW.

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the address is the location of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. The website lists the location as “temporarily closed due to unforeseen issues”. Channel 2 Action News is unable to confirm if this is because of the shooting.

At this time, it is unsure if this shooting happened inside or outside the Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the location just after 7 p.m. after reports of a person shot. When they got to the location, they located a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Before the shooting took place, police said the victim and suspect went inside the Chick-fil-A and ordered items. According to the police, the shooting happened while the victim was in the car with the suspect and three other passengers as they were leaving the location.

The suspect shot the victim inside the car and took off on foot, police said.

The other three passengers and additional witness are assisting police in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

