Police: 1 person detained after a shooting involving a stolen vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has been detained in Northeast El Paso after a shooting involving stolen vehicle, El Paso Police reported.

Police say shots were fired by a suspect at about 8 p.m. along the 9200 block of Dyer but no person or vehicles were hit.

Officers have detained one person and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. We will update the story when we know more details.

