Police: 1 person hospitalized after East Portland bar shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at a bar in East Portland Friday night.

Portland Police Bureau Public Information Officer Sgt. Kevin Allen confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email that East Precinct officers responded to the shooting after 9 p.m. in the 17200 block of Southeast Division St.

“All involved people have been contacted and we are not currently seeking any suspects,” Allen said.

One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries. However, the person’s condition is unknown.

Allen said members of PPB’s Focused Intervention Team and the Enhanced Community Safety Team are currently on the scene.

