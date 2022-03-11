Police: 1 person killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Podunk's bar in North Columbus

Cones and police tape, along with dozens of shell casings, remained in the parking lot outside Podunk's bar Friday morning.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at Podunk's bar in North Columbus early Friday morning, according to Columbus police.

The shooting was called in as taking place outside 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road at 1:46 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.

One person was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. The injured went to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, according to police.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, police tape and cones remained in the parking lot by Podunk's. A motorcycle was parked on the sidewalk outside the bar and a rifle was visible on the ground, along with dozens of shell casings.

No other information about the circumstances or those involved in the shooting was immediately available.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 1 person killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Podunk's bar