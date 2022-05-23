Police: 1 person shot in 2 separate attempted weekend carjackings in DeLand

One person was shot and another escaped injury in two separate armed attempted carjackings in DeLand over the weekend, police said.

DeLand police are looking for the same suspect in both incidents, said city spokesman Chris Graham.

The first attempted carjacking at gunpoint occurred on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 1699 N. Woodland Blvd., Graham said.

Graham said he did not immediately have the details on that carjacking attempt, but said the suspect was unable to steal the car and the owner of the vehicle escaped without injuries.

About an hour later early Sunday, police were called to a second attempted carjacking in south DeLand at Florida Technical College, Graham said.

That incident at 1199 S. Woodland Blvd. left a man with a gunshot wound, Graham said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police. The armed would-be-carjacker was also unsuccessful in his second attempt to steal a car, Graham said.

Graham said more information will be released at a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand police looking for carjacking suspect who shot one person