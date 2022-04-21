Police: 1 person shot outside Hickory business

The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a business along Highway 321 on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pelican’s Snoballs in the 800 block of US-321 northwest before 10 p.m., police said.

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm, according to authorities.

The business was not open at the time of the shooting.

Channel 9 has asked police if anyone is in custody. We have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

