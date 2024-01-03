Police: 1 pound of meth seized during traffic stop near Okemos

ALAIEDON TWP. — Two people are facing felony charges after police found a pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle they were riding in early Saturday.

An Ingham County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop about 1 a.m. on Okemos Road, near Interstate 96, and found that a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in the vehicle had outstanding arrest warrants, sheriff's officials said in a news release. Both are Lansing residents, according to court records.

A police dog detected narcotics, and a one-pound package of meth was recovered, they said.

Both suspects were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A hearing to determine whether they should stand trial on the charges was set for Jan. 16.

