Police: 1 seriously hurt in shooting in Hickory

Dave Faherty
·1 min read

A person was seriously hurt after being shot in Hickory on Thursday afternoon, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police responded to South Center Street southeast of downtown Hickory around 4 p.m. for a person who was shot in the leg.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was on scene and learned the victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Police said they were working to determine if the shooting was domestic or possibly accidental.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

