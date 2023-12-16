Police: 1 shot at Barton Creek Square mall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was shot at Barton Creek Square mall on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

The shooting happened near the AMC theater and The Cheesecake Factory. APD said officers responded to a shots fired call at 4:43 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two more people had minor injuries from evacuating the mall, but they were not taken to the hospital.

APD said a suspect was not in custody as of 5:50 p.m. Police said this was not an active shooter situation and there was no threat to the public.

Police said this is “an isolated incident,” and an investigation is ongoing.

The mall went on lockdown, but APD said mall announcements were made before 6 p.m. telling people they could leave the mall.

In an update just before 7 p.m., police said the mall reopened except for the area near The Cheesecake Factory and movie theater.

What witnesses saw, heard

A mall employee told KXAN there was an altercation outside the mall. They said one person shot another person.

Eli Tayl, who was at the AMC theater to see Wonka, said he saw the shooting happen in the courtyard area. He saw three men jump another man and beat him up.

“Then, a guy went in his bag—from about 20 or 30 yards across the courtyard—and fired two shots, and then they all took off running,” Tayl said. “But the one guy got hit in his arm.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.