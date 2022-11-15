Police: 1 shot in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

Orlando police are trying to figure out who shot a man waiting in his car at a fast food drive-thru late Monday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

READ: Mentor to 19-year-old fatally shot: Teen ‘always brought sunshine’

Police told WFTV that the customer was waiting in the drive-thru line outside the restaurant, when suddenly there was gunfire.

Orlando police responded to McDonald's along West John Young Parkway Monday night.

The man told police he didn’t see who shot him.

READ: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases

Investigators did not release the name or age of the victim but said he was expected to survive.

Orlando police have not provided a description of the shooter.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

READ: NASA set for launch of Artemis I moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.