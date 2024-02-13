Police: 1 shot on E. Olney Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been shot on East Olney Road in Norfolk Monday night, police said.

Norfolk Police dispatch said they got a call for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of East Olney Road at 11:01 p.m. It’s near P.B. Young Sr. Elementary School, not far from St. Pauls Boulevard and East Brambleton Avenue.

There is no word at this time whether anyone has been injured, or if there are any suspects.

