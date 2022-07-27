Police: 1 shot, killed in north Charlotte after domestic violence-related incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

Authorities were called to a home just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pennsylvania Avenue, off the Brookshire Freeway. They said it was a domestic violence-related assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/Q5WZZNU9zT — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2022

Police confirmed one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital where they later died, officers said.

CMPD said investigators are not looking for any more suspects. They did not share the victim’s identity or say how the shooting happened.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw several officers putting up crime scene tape in a residential area. Several CMPD vehicles were at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

Homicide on Pennsylvania Ave according to @CMPD pic.twitter.com/s1QFeBssMe — John Paul (@JPaulWSOC9) July 27, 2022

