Police: 1 shot on Tidewater Dr. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been injured after being shot on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk late Tuesday night, city police dispatch has confirmed.

Police said the call came in at 11:42 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Tidewater Drive near the Burger King and East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

