Police: 10-year-old girl found dead in Rockford

A 10-year-old girl in Rockford was found dead Saturday afternoon, police said.

Details are limited, but the Rockford Police Department said the girl was found dead in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Police did speak with a person of interest on Saturday, but no charges have been announced as of Sunday.

The girl's name has not been released.

