Police: 11-year-old charged in connection to social media threat against Waterbury elementary school

An 11-year-old was charged after a threat targeting Gilmartin Elementary School was posted on social media on Sunday, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Additional Police presence was added to the school throughout the day on Monday while police investigated, they said.

An 11-year-old was identified and placed under arrest for the threat, according to police. The juvenile was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of the peace, police said. The 11-year-old was not a Gilmartin student, according to police.

There has been a rash of threats toward schools in Waterbury and Connecticut as a whole. There have now been eight threats directed at Waterbury schools since the start of September, and four have resulted in arrests.

Police arrested a 17-year-old for an alleged threat directed at Waterbury Arts Magnet School and two 16-year-olds for reported threats toward Crosby High School and Enlightenment School in Waterbury.

Additional threats have been directed at Crosby, Enlightenment, Kennedy High School and Reed Elementary School, according to police.

There have been over a dozen threats directed at Connecticut schools this school year. There has been an uptick in threats at schools across the country.