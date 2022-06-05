Police: 11-year-old girl killed by stray gunfire while in her east side Detroit home

An 11-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by gunfire from outside her east side Detroit home Saturday night, police said.

A woman, later identified as the victim's grandmother, called police at 10:15 p.m., saying someone had just shot up the back of the home from the outside and struck her grandchild who was inside, Detroit police said.

When police and other emergency workers arrived, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Five other children who were having a sleepover, as well as two adults, were also inside the home on the 20200 block of Goulburn Avenue, just south of 8 Mile, police said.

DPD was still working through the details of the shooting and investigating another shooting that happened on Waltham Street, just west of Goulburn. While the two incidents are believed to be related, police have not yet confirmed that.

Law enforcement is unsure exactly why the incident occurred, but urges the public to assist with providing any information they may have about the shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detroit Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2487).

Michigan State Police are assisting Detroit police with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 11-year-old girl shoot, killed inside Detroit east side home Saturday