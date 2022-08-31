Police: 11-year-old steals pickup, leads cops on chase through Hinesville, Midway

A 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen by an 11-year-old boy and damaged following a high-speed chase on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

An 11-year-old boy from Fort Stewart led law enforcement on a high speed chase through Hinesville into Midway on Wednesday.

Liberty County sheriffs Capt. Dennis Poulson said a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen by the child, who engaged authorities in an extended chase that ended once the young motorist missed a turn onto Interstate 95 and got stuck in some mud.

Though the 11-year-old is facing several charges, no one was injured, authorities said.

Poulson said the boy was released to his mother and is being charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, no seatbelt and driving without a license.

After allegedly stealing the truck, the boy turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West General Screven Way, where authorities said he struck an ATM machine causing minor damage. Bank employees reported the wreck and an alert was issued for the stolen pickup.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the truck on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted a traffic stop. As the boy sped up, police said he struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by a 16-year-old female in the vicinity of Wallace Martin Drive and East Oglethorpe.

The Hinesville police officer broke off the chase once it entered county jurisdiction.

Liberty County sheriffs deputies picked up the chase, where they said speeds reached as high as 100 mph as they headed into Midway. The boy allegedly continued on into Midway, where deputies were unable to stop him due to his erratic driving.

After missing the turn onto the interstate, Georgia State Patrol said the child headed into a grassy area and got bogged down.

The truck, which authorities said belonged to the boy's stepfather, received only minor damage.

