Police: 12 juveniles arrested, some with connections to Downtown attacks

Cincinnati police are investigating an assault on East Fifth Street on Jan. 24.

Twelve juveniles, some with connections to recent Downtown attacks, were arrested last week in a Seventh Street parking garage, police said.

On Friday afternoon, SWAT officers and members of the Cincinnati police civil disturbance response team responded to the garage near the corner of Seventh and Vine Street for a report of a large group of juveniles, according to the department.

Police said the garage is a well-known spot for thefts from vehicles.

Of those arrested, two juveniles were suspects in the Jan. 24 attack on Fifth Street, officers reported. Video of that incident showed seven or eight young people chasing another down the sidewalk, pulling the person to the ground and kicking and punching them for about 20 seconds.

Investigators said two other juveniles arrested in the garage were suspects in a Jan. 23 robbery and six were involved in a disorderly incident in Carew Tower on Jan. 29.

Just a few hours later on Friday night, police said two more juveniles and two young adults were arrested in the 700 block of Race Street for breaking into cars. Both of the juveniles were carrying 9 mm handguns, investigators said.

With the recent attacks caught on video in the Downtown area, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge will be speaking at City Hall to the public safety and governance committee on Tuesday morning. She will be updating council members about the department's efforts to curb juvenile crime.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 12 juveniles arrested, some with connections to attacks