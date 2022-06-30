Police: 12-year-old boy seriously hurt in Hickory shooting; 16-year-old identified as suspect

Hickory police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot late Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at a home on 6th Avenue SW, near 7th Street SW.

The police department said they received a call just after 6:15 p.m. about a group of juveniles outside a house. The caller said they were threatening to assault her 16-year-old son who was inside.

While authorities were on their way, another caller said several shots had been fired behind the home.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old shot, lying next to the road. The boy had been carried away from the home by another juvenile, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigates said a 16-year-old boy was identified as the shooter and remained at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

