Police say a 12-year-old girl fatally stabbed her 9-year-old brother

Police say a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody after being accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Jan. 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the home at 11:43 p.m. and found paramedics and firefighters on the scene performing CPR on the victim.

"Officers learned the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother," the release said. "The 9-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery."

Unfortunately, the boy didn't make it and died shortly after 2:30 a.m. that night, officials said.

Tulsa police investigate the scene of a stabbing involving two children. (KJRH)

Tulsa Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody and as of Jan. 6, was being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Police did not name a motive for the alleged attack and charging documents are not available. NBC News reports it wasn't clear if the suspect has gotten or been assigned legal counsel for the case and Tulsa County Public Defenders Juvenile Division did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

According to Oklahoma law, the girl cannot be charged as an adult. The state limits being prosecuted as an adult for felony murder charges at 13.

This marks the second homicide in the city of Tulsa this year, according to officials, and the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit will handle the investigation.

