Wichita Falls Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Krystelle Ward was last seen in the 1100 block of Harlan Street on the city's north side Saturday afternoon. WFPD said she possibly planned to leave town.

Police said the girl may be in the company of a 28-year-old man.

Krystelle is 4'11, 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact police by calling 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police: 12-year-old girl is missing