Police: 12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer Park

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun.Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was struck with a pellet in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.

They say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The same car was described in another incident about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.

