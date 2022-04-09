Police: 12-year-old robbed at gunpoint on river trail

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Apr. 9—The New Mexican

Santa Fe police were searching for a man suspected of robbing a 12-year-old at gunpoint on the Santa Fe River Trail late Friday afternoon.

Police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said a 911 call came in just after 4 p.m. from the child's parents, who said the boy had encountered a man on the trail between Camino Alire and Ricardo Road who brandished a black handgun and demanded his cellphone.

The boy gave the man his phone, Barnett said.

The suspect — described as 5-foot-6 with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing a blue puffy jacket and black medical-style mask — then turned around and walked in the direction of Griego Road, the officer said.

The boy was unharmed, Barnett added.

Police officers and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies were canvassing the area Friday evening and had not found the suspect.

Trail users should stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, Barnett said.

