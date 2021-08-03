Police: 12-plus cars broken into overnight

Aug. 3—PELHAM — Unlocked cars continue to be broken into regularly in Pelham, police announced early this week.

According to a statement from the department, Pelham police took over a dozen reports Monday morning from residents who said someone was in their car overnight.

Police say the reports primarily came from residents of Tallant Road or close by.

"The surrounding communities have been taking similar reports," the Pelham police statement reads. "And this has been going on in different parts of Pelham."

Anyone with information or outdoor surveillance systems that may show the recent suspects are asked to contact the Pelham Police Criminal Bureau at 603-635-2411 or email an anonymous tip to Tip911.

Pelham police have been steadfast in promoting a social media campaign called "9 o'clock lock up," which reminders followers each night to lock homes and cars.