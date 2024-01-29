Police: 13-year-old, 4-year-old brother missing from Falls Church, in ‘extreme danger’

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A 13-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother were reported missing on Sunday afternoon from Falls Church.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said they are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Connor Ray Burress (also spelled “Burruss” by other sources), 4, and Summer Lanae Burress, 13, were last seen in the 100 block of Rowell Court in Falls Church, Va.

Surveillance photo of the siblings.

Connor Ray Burress (4).

Summer Lanae Burress (13).

Conor has medium to light hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white or light-colored t-shirt, dark blue pants and dark sneakers. Summer has dark hair and brown eyes and was wearing a dark blue hoodie with shorts and orange or peach Croc shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falls Church City Police Department at (703) 241-5053.

