Police: 13-year-old arrested with loaded gun in Dorchester

Authorities arrested a teen on Thursday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun in Dorchester.

A 13-year-old male was charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, and delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street for a report of a person with a gun found were given a description of the suspect and located him with a group of males, according to Boston Police.

The suspect separated from the group and began walking away after he spotted the arriving officers. He was stopped a short distance later by police who conducted a pat frisk on him, allegedly finding a Hi-Point C9 Luger with seven rounds in the magazine in the teen’s jacket pocket.

The 13-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on Friday.

