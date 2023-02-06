Police: 13-year-old Brownsville boy sets himself on fire

Feb. 6—A 13-year-old Brownsville boy remains hospitalized in San Antonio after setting himself on fire, Brownsville police said.

Authorities don't know why the teenager set himself on fire and said there was never any mention of the TikTok Challenge while police were at the scene, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday at about 6:16 p.m. at the 7200 block of Arroyo Boulevard.

According to police, the boy set himself on fire using rubbing alcohol and sage.

The items had been in the living room, and the boy's mom told him to leave the items alone, Sandoval said.

The mother went into the kitchen and "minutes later she heard a loud boom. She rushed to the living room and saw her 13-year-old son was on fire," Sandoval said.

The boy's mother quickly grabbed the mop bucket and threw water on him, Sandoval said.