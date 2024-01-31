Police: 13-year-old Florida runaway found safely in Indianapolis

A 13-year-old Florida girl was found safely in Indianapolis Tuesday after running away from home with an older teenager and two adults more than a month ago, according to the Indiana State Police.

The girl was reported as a runaway by her family on Christmas Day. Investigators later learned she left her home with a 17-year-old boy, who she met on social media. The 17-year-old and two men drove to Florida, picked the girl up and brought her back to Indiana, according to police.

Indiana investigators were contacted by law enforcement in Florida, who had information the girl was in Indianapolis. The Indiana State Police served a warrant at a residence on the northeast side of Indianapolis and located the girl inside.

More: Animal Care: Search for second dog in fatal attack continues in east-side neighborhood

She was unharmed and turned over to the custody of the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center to await reunification with her family in Florida, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested after the girl was located, although police did not say on what charge or charges. The two adults who assisted in picking up the girl in Florida have not been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing as Indiana police work with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and authorities in Florida.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Florida runaway girl, 13, found in Indianapolis, police say