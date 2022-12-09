Police: 13-year-old Tecumseh student arrested over shooting threats

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student is noticeably missing Friday because police arrested him on suspicion of making threats to shoot up a school dance, according to Lafayette police.

"At approximately 12:14 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Lafayette Police Department was made aware of threats made by a thirteen-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student," Lafayette police said in a news release published Friday morning.

"The student had used the social media platform Snapchat to threaten to conduct a shooting at the Tecumseh Middle School dance later this evening," the news release states.

Police investigated and arrested the boy. As for Friday, the boy remained in police custody, according to the news release.

Police do not believe there is any threat to Tecumseh or Jeff students, but there will be a higher-than-normal police presence at Friday's after-school events, police said.

"We encourage people to be mindful of the information they post and share on social media," police stated in the news release. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you encounter something suspicious orconcerning."

