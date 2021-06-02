Police find 130 pounds of marijuana, loaded gun in truck

Jun. 2—AMESBURY — A New Hampshire man who police say had 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun in his truck when he was arrested by state police Monday was ordered held on $15,000 bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Charles Fisher, 42, of Highland Road, Kingston, was charged was trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime conviction, possession of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a firearm without a license.

In 1998, Fisher was found guilty by a Louisiana court of possessing a Schedule 2 drug to distribute/manufacture.

Fisher's arrest came shortly after Trooper Ryan Durkin spotted a Chevy Silverado traveling more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 495 north in Amesbury.

After pulling over Fisher, the trooper noticed a large gray folding knife in a cup holder. He also could see a larger knife and a hammer in the driver's side door panel. Durkin asked if there were any other weapons in the truck but Fisher said no.

Durkin escorted Fisher out of the truck and frisked him, finding nothing. He then told Fisher he wanted to search the truck and asked if there were anything illegal in the truck. Fisher admitted there was a large box containing 10 pounds of marijuana. After handcuffing Fisher and placing him in his cruiser, Durkin continued to search the truck.

It did not take him long to find 12 large boxes, each containing 10 pounds of marijuana.

"In the front middle seat lower center console compartment I located a black and gray Smith & Wesson model 745 .45 caliber handgun in a soft holster," Durkin wrote in his report. "The gun had an active safety on with a chambered Winchester .45 auto bullet and a fully loaded eight-round magazine."

Durkin also found more than 100 rounds of ammunition, including eight inside another fully loaded magazine.

At the arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Fisher on $25,000 bail due to the seriousness of the charges and his previous drug conviction.

But Fisher's court-appointed attorney said his client was a mechanic at a Plaistow, New Hampshire, gas station and could only post $5,000 cash bail. Doyle settled on $15,000 cash bail and ordered Fisher to return to court June 30 for a probable cause hearing.

That means Fisher could be indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury and arraigned in the higher court.