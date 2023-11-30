Police: The 138 packages allegedly stolen from Roxbury high-rise apartment deemed ‘misunderstanding’

Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed one day after over 100 packages were “stolen” from a Roxbury high-rise apartment.

On Wednesday, detectives responded to 75 Saint Alphonsus Street for a report of 138 stolen packages.

After speaking with management, Boston Police say all the packages were accounted for or picked up by the rightful owner.

“We do not have a crime and this was more of a misunderstanding by management of where the 138 packages went,” police said.

Officials reportedly spent most of the day speaking to residents of the building and sifting through surveillance video and confirmed nothing was amiss.

The incident is now being modified from a theft to an “investigate premise.”

