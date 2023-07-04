Police: 14-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old sibling in Choctaw
A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his 8-year-old brother about 2 p.m. Tuesday at a Walmart near NW 23 and Henney Road in Choctaw, police confirmed.
Police said the boys belong to an Oklahoma City police employee.
The 8-year-old boy was transported to OU Medical Center. Just after 4 p.m., police told The Oklahoman the boy was in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Authorities investigating Choctaw shooting involving 14-year-old and 8-year-old