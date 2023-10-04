Police say this 14-year-old is missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 14-year-old juvenile is missing, according to the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday.

Police say Aliyah Rodriguez was last seen on October 2, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the area of First Avenue and Dakota Avenue.

Rodriguez is said to be 5’2 tall, 128 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Rodriguez was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

If anyone has any more information or finds Aliyah Rodriguez please contact the Fresno Police Department, at (559) 621-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.