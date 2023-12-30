Police: 14 stolen ATVs, dirt bikes, seized in search warrant at Wareham residence

Authorities said they took back several stolen off-road vehicles as part of a search warrant at a residence on Friday.

A total of 14 stolen recreational vehicles, including ATVs and dirt bikes, were seized, according to Wareham Police, two of which have been returned to their rightful owners. The owners of those vehicles are from Fall River, Massachusetts, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Officers are still trying to identify the remaining 12 owners of the stolen property.

Anyone who believes their recreational vehicle was stolen or has information about the incident is asked to contact Wareham Criminal Investigation Division (508) 295-1206, or Detective Lieutenant Michael Smith.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW











