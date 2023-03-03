Police find $140K of suspected heroin, fentanyl after turnpike traffic stop in New Stanton

Mar. 3—Two men are being held without bail after state police said they found $140,000 worth of drugs hidden in an SUV on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Stanton.

Mario A. Caba, 37, of Philadelphia, and Elvis L. Holguin Ventura, 26, of Newark, N.J., are charged with drug offenses.

Troopers on patrol just before 10 a.m. Tuesday conducted a traffic stop on the westbound SUV that Holguin Ventura was driving for expired inspection and emissions stickers, according to court papers. Police got permission to search the SUV and said they had suspicions about a subwoofer box in the rear cargo area.

State police dog Beny indicated that drugs were present in the box and elsewhere in the vehicle, according to court papers. A search of the box showed a hidden compartment where troopers said they found $140,000 worth of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Neither of the suspects had attorneys listed in online court records. They are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

