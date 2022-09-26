Police: 15-year-old boy, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

On Monday at approximately 2:50 p.m., Baltimore Police officers received notification of a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East 28th Street in the Northeast District to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they located a 15-year-old male, 23-year-old male and 25-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. All of the victims appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

This story will be updated.