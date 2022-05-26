Police: 15-year-old boy arrested in attack on 2 men at MBTA station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an unsuspecting attack on two men at an MBTA station earlier this week, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, was with a group of juveniles at Shawmut Station when the alleged attack happened, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the teens surrounded the men, produced a knife, asked them for money, and then “punched them about their heads” when they did not comply.

Both victims, ages were treated at the scene by Boston EMS.

An investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW