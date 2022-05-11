Police: 15-year-old shot his father after argument about going to bed

Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after he shot his father and fled his Forest Park home, police records state.

Damon Robinson, 45, was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach at his residence on Holgate Drive just after midnight early Wednesday morning, Forest Park Police reported.

Robinson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

An investigation report states the teen was arguing with his father about going to bed.

Robinson left the room they were in and the teen followed him, shooting him in the abdomen, then the teen fled the residence on foot, police said.

Download today: Get the Cincinnati.com/Cincinnati Enquirer news app on Android and iOS

The teen faces a charge of felonious assault. As of Wednesday afternoon, Forest Park police said he had not been caught. Investigators have not said whether they believe he is armed.

The teen, whose name has not been released, has no prior record in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Robinson called 911 himself to report he had been shot. His wife and his step-daughter called 911 as well as they were hiding up stairs because they thought the teen was still in the house and armed.

"My stepson shot my husband," his wife said. "I'm scared."

Robinson's step-daughter said there were other children in the home as well, including a 5-year-old child.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 15-year-old shot his father after argument about going to bed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thibodaux man blamed in crash that killed pregnant Houma woman faces new charges

    A Thibodaux man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant Houma woman and injured several others is facing new charges, police said.

  • Police searching for missing teen mom with her two children, officials say

    MISSING: The teen's children are 2-years-old and 7-months-old

  • Plea hearing set for ex-choir director accused of having sex with student

    A plea hearing has been set for a former Wichita Falls ISD choir director.

  • Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

    The parents of a 15-month-old toddler were arrested for her death after the child was found unresponsive in their Northern California home where police found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl, authorities said. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were arrested at their Santa Rosa apartment and booked for alleged cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christian Mahurin said Wednesday. Mahurin said he didn't know if the child's parents have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

  • Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

    Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday.

  • Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

    Singapore has banned a controversial Indian film about the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir, citing concerns over its "potential to cause enmity between different communities". "The Kashmir Files" has been praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing Hindu nationalist followers, and has proved a box office hit, but critics say it is loose with facts and fans anti-Muslim sentiment. "The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir," the Singapore government said in a statement on Monday in response to media queries.

  • WRTA bus driver stabbed; Worcester police search area of Lincoln Plaza for attacker

    State and city police have converged on the area of the Lincoln Plaza.

  • 'It's rather a unique situation': Why hearing has been postponed for ex-Thibodaux police officer

    The Thibodaux Civil Service Board granted a request Tuesday to postpone the hearing for a former Thibodaux police officer. Here's why.

  • Brazilian police arrest dozens selling crack in Sao Paulo

    Hundreds of police officers raided a plaza in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people selling crack and cocaine and destroying addicts’ tents in Brazil's largest city. Helicopter footage from local television station Record showed addicts leaving the square after the raid. The Princesa Isabel square is close to a region nicknamed “Crackland” where hundreds of addicts gather every day to buy drugs.

  • Convicted Kentucky coroner faces more charges. One count involves transporting eyes

    The former Scott County coroner is still facing charges of receiving stolen property, abusing public trust, official misconduct, perjury and possession of a controlled substance.

  • Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21M with fees at Geneva sale

    Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range. The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches) — making it about the size of a medium hen's egg. Also going under the hammer Wednesday was the “Red Cross” diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate.

  • ‘Murder on the high seas:’ Nathan Carman faces judge in 2016 disappearance of his mother

    The lengthy criminal investigation into the sensational and mysterious case of Nathan Carman returned to a federal court in Vermont on Wednesday with Carman facing a charge of first-degree murder on the high seas in the death of his mother during a boat ride off Rhode Island in 2016. A federal judge in Rutland, Vermont ordered Carman, 28, held without bail during his initial court appearance. Federal charges against Carman in the murder of his mother Linda Carman were announced on Tuesday.

  • High-speed chase ends with deadly head-on crash; woman charged

    Two people died in a crash when they were struck by a car fleeing state troopers Monday morning in Johnston County.

  • Arrest of Zenith Drive man led to seizure of several stolen dirt bikes and off-road vehicles

    Worcester police seized a large number of stolen dirt bikes and off road vehicles from a basement at Shamrock Street.

  • Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and husband convicted of multiple counts of child sex abuse

    The couple's offenses relate to sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as another underage victim.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • A third person and a dry run: Police share new details on Alabama fugitive couple's 11 days on the run

    The fugitive couple had thousands of dollars in cash, several firearms and multiple vehicle swaps, according to police accounts of the search.