Police: 15-year-old shot his father after argument about going to bed

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after he shot his father and fled his Forest Park home, police records state.

Damon Robinson, 45, was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach at his residence on Holgate Drive just after midnight early Wednesday morning, Forest Park Police reported.

Robinson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

An investigation report states the teen was arguing with his father about going to bed.

Robinson left the room they were in and the teen followed him, shooting him in the abdomen, then the teen fled the residence on foot, police said.

The teen faces a charge of felonious assault. As of Wednesday afternoon, Forest Park police said he had not been caught. Investigators have not said whether they believe he is armed.

The teen, whose name has not been released, has no prior record in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Robinson called 911 himself to report he had been shot. His wife and his step-daughter called 911 as well as they were hiding up stairs because they thought the teen was still in the house and armed.

"My stepson shot my husband," his wife said. "I'm scared."

Robinson's step-daughter said there were other children in the home as well, including a 5-year-old child.

