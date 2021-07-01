Police: 16-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in McKees Rocks

Jul. 1—A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after being shot in McKees Rocks, police said.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers were notified around 3:15 p.m. of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Gray Street. On scene, officers with the Allegheny County Police Department, who responded to a request for assistance, found the boy had been shot in an "upper extremity."

The boy was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the county police tip line a 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .