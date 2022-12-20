Police: 16-year-old boy killed in New Haven shooting

A 16-year-old boy died at the hospital after being shot in New Haven Monday afternoon, according to New Haven Police Department.

New Haven police responded to Valley Street, near Mountain Road and Harper Avenue, after 4 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot at the scene.

The teen was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives from the New Haven Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

Police are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police at 203-946-6304 or at the police tip line at 1-866-888-8477.