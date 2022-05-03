Police: 16-year-old charged in connection with Wilkinsburg homicide

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal Wilkinsburg shooting.

Police said Devin Lee Martin, from Pittsburgh, was one of the people responsible for the homicide of 37-year-old Cornell Lee on May 1.

Lee was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police originally responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, after obtaining an arrest warrant for Martin, he was taken into custody in East Pittsburgh without incident.

Martin is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail and is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm prohibited.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16 Roads closed after tanker truck crash under Rankin Bridge “An absolute crisis”: Pittsburgh Police numbers dwindling as officers reach retirement eligibility Police: Lower Burrell man arrested after trespassing on neighbor’s yard, pointing shotgun at people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts