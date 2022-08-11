Police: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teen in West End

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen just blocks from TQL Stadium in May, according to Cincinnati police.

Officials said the Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide unit, with the assistance of District 2 officers, arrested the teen on an open murder warrant.

The Enquirer is not naming the teen as he has yet to be charged as an adult.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said it's likely a motion will be filed during an arraignment Thursday morning to have the case transferred to adult court.

After responding to the 700 block of Betton Street at around 10:45 p.m. on May 29, Cincinnati Fire Department personnel began treating two gunshot victims, officials said in a news release.

One of the victims, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Jerome, an eighth-grader, was a member of the junior high school football team at Robert A. Taft Informational Technology High School, the school's football coach, Tyler Williams, confirmed. The school also is only a few blocks from where Jerome was killed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the killing is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 16-year-old boy arrested in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old